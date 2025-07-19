Jessica Alba treats herself to golgappas in London

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Hollywood star Jessica Alba turned her spice on during her visit to London as she munched on desi golgappas.

Jessica took to Instagram, where she shared a handful of throwback images, which she tagged a “forever memories.” She shared a few glimpses with her daughter Honor from her vacation, which also included pictures of the yummy delicacies she gorged on.

However, it was the image from Gymkhana London that caught the eye. The photograph featured a golgappa, with the actress seen filling it with black grams, while other condiments were placed next to it. A plate of golgappas could also be seen on the side.

For the caption, Jessica wrote: “Beautiful forever memories with my baby girl.”

The actress and her daughter had gone for the opening day of Wimbledon in London. The two had donned matching floral looks. Alba wore a blue-and-white dress with a low neckline, while her daughter adorned a red-and-blue outfit. Both donned simplistic jewels to complete their looks.

Alba began her acting career at age 13 in Camp Nowhere, followed up by The Secret World of Alex Mack both in 1994.

She rose to prominence at age 19 as the lead actress of the television series Dark Angel, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination. Her big screen breakthrough came in Honey.

Alba starred in many box office hits including Fantastic Four, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, Good Luck Chuck, The Eye, Valentine's Day, Little Fockers, and Mechanic: Resurrection.

She is a frequent collaborator with director Robert Rodriguez, having starred in Sin City, Machete, Spy Kids: All the Time in the World, Machete Kills, and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For. From 2019 to 2020, Alba starred in the Spectrum action crime series L.A.'s Finest.

The actress was last seen in Trigger Warning, an action thriller. She featured as a skilled Special Forces officer who takes ownership of her father's bar shortly after he dies, and soon finds herself at odds with the violent gang running rampant in her hometown.

