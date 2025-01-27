Jennifer Lopez tears up at Sundance Film Festival premiere of her movie

Los Angeles, Jan 27 (IANS) Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez struggles to fight back tears as her film ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ premiered at the Sundance Film Festival with a standing ovation.

JLo, who was dressed in a sparkling, webbed-up gown and sky-high black heels, told the audience at Park City’s Eccles Theatre that starring in the musical adaptation fulfilled a lifelong dream, reports ‘Variety’.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life”, she said. “The reason I even wanted to be in this business is because my mom would sit me in front of the TV and (‘West Side Story’) would come on once a year. I was mesmerized and was like, ‘That’s what I want to do.’ This is the first time I actually got to do it. This man made my dream come true”.

As per ‘Variety’, she referred to director Bill Condon, who has become a preeminent filmmaker for movie musicals, having worked on “Chicago,” “Dreamgirls,” Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” remake and “The Greatest Showman”.

This premiere marks Condon’s first return to Sundance since 1998’s period drama “Gods and Monsters”, starring Ian McKellen and Brendan Fraser.

“I came here 27 years ago. The experience of launching that movie here is something I’ll never forget”, he said, adding that “‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ is a movie I started thinking about all those years ago. It’s a movie I’ve wanted to make my entire life”.

‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’, set mostly in an Argentinian prison during the “Dirty War”, follows queer window dresser Luis Molina (Tonatiuh), who is serving time for having sex with a man. To escape the horrors of imprisonment, he regales his new cellmate, a political prisoner named Valentin Arregui (Diego Luna), with vivid stories about the cinematic exploits of his favorite screen diva, Ingrid Luna (JLo).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.