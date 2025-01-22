JD(U) removes Manipur unit chief for ‘indiscipline’, reaffirms support to NDA govt

Patna, Jan 22 (IANS) In a swift disciplinary action, the Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday removed its Manipur unit chief, Virendra Singh, from his position after he withdrew support from the BJP-led government in the state.

Clarifying the party's stance, JD(U)'s national spokesperson, Rajiv Ranjan, dismissed rumours about the party's withdrawal of support from the NDA government in Manipur.

He emphasised that JD(U) remains committed to supporting the ruling coalition in Manipur. Ranjan stated, “Some misleading news is being circulated regarding the JD(U) Manipur unit. I want to clarify that our party will continue to support the NDA government in Manipur. The state president was removed on charges of indiscipline. Our support for the NDA government will continue as before.”

He further underlined JD(U)’s commitment to strengthening the NDA alliance. “JD(U) has consistently worked to strengthen the NDA, not only in Manipur but also in Bihar and across the country. We will maintain the same dedication moving forward,” Ranjan added.

The JD(U) spokesperson also addressed concerns about the party’s stance in Manipur. He confirmed that the sole JD(U) MLA in the state, Mohammad Abdul Nasir, will continue to support Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s NDA government.

“Previously, there were six JD(U) MLAs in Manipur, but five of them joined the BJP. Now, only one MLA, Mohammad Abdul Nasir, remains with JD(U), and his support for the NDA government will continue,” the spokesperson emphasised.

Neeraj Kumar, JD(U) MLC and spokesperson, has reiterated the party’s strong alliance with the BJP-led NDA at both the central and state levels. Speaking on the controversy surrounding the party’s Manipur unit, Kumar stated, “JD(U) is an important partner of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. In Bihar, the NDA government is running smoothly under Nitish Kumar’s leadership. There is no crack between the BJP and JD(U).”

The remarks follow the disciplinary action taken against JD(U)’s Manipur state president, Virendra Singh, after he unauthorisedly submitted a letter to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, withdrawing support from the NDA government.

Kumar clarified, “The state president acted without authorisation, and the party has taken strict disciplinary measures against him.” The disciplinary action against Virendra Singh highlights JD(U)’s commitment to maintaining party discipline and its alliance with the BJP-led NDA across the country.

