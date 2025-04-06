75-day countdown to International Day of Yoga to begin in Odisha tomorrow

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) A 75-day countdown to the International Day of Yoga (IDY) will be launched in Odisha with Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga on Monday hosting the grand Yoga Mahotsav 2025.

The event, coinciding with World Health Day on April 7, will feature a grand Common Yoga Protocol demonstration from 6.30 a.m. to 8 a.m. at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, an official said on Sunday.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Ayush and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav and Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha Pravati Parida would also attend the event.

Joint Secretary of Ayush, Monalisa Dash shared insights about the benefits of practicing the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP), which will be a highlight of the 75-day Countdown to the IDY.

CYP is the foundation of International Day of Yoga, and it is available in 22 different languages.

Last year, the Braille edition of the CYP was launched, promoting inclusivity.

More than 24 crore people have directly participated in IDY so far.

"Every year, the number of participants increases, and new records are being made. This year too, we are expecting to set a new milestone in participation," said Dash.

The 75-day countdown is an important event in the observance of IDY every year.

The Ministry hopes to kindle a “Mass Movement for Health and Wellbeing” through Yoga in the 75-day run-up to IDY-2025.

The 50th and 25th-day milestones will be commemorated, said a statement.

The Ministry of Ayush, as the Central coordinating body for IDY, has been instrumental in transforming the celebration into a global movement. Over the past decade, it has launched numerous initiatives and collaborations to further amplify the reach and impact of Yoga worldwide.

