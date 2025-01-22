Chandigarh grenade blast case: NIA conducts extensive searches in Punjab, UP & U’khand

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out extensive searches at multiple locations linked to the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror outfit across several northern regions in connection with the Chandigarh grenade attack case.

The searches targeted premises in the states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, linked to US-based terrorist Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy Passian.

Operations were carried out in Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Bathinda, and Ferozepur districts of Punjab, Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh, Rudrapur district in Uttarakhand, and in Chandigarh.

Incriminating materials, including mobile phones, digital devices, and documents, were seized during the raids.

The agency conducted searches at 16 locations across Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The raids carried out by the ED on Wednesday included 14 locations in Punjab, along with one each in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The operation was aimed at uncovering crucial evidence and tracking down individuals linked to the blast.

In fact, after the initial probe in Punjab, the police had hinted at the involvement of pro-Khalistan leaders operating from Pakistan and the US, the case was transferred to NIA for a broader investigation into the larger criminal conspiracy involving cross-border connections.

The case was registered following directives from the Ministry of Home Affairs. It pertains to the hand grenade attack on a house in Sector 10/D, Chandigarh, on September 9 last year carried out by the arrested accused Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih.

NIA investigations have revealed a conspiracy masterminded by Pakistan-based Harwinder Singh Sandhu, also known as Rinda, and US-based Harpreet Singh (Happy Passian), both members of the BKI. They plotted an attack on a retired police officer.

To execute the attack, they recruited India-based operatives and provided funding, weapons, and logistical support. The conspiracy also involved the smuggling of terror hardware into India and its movement via a dead-drop model.

