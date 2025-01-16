Jasleen Royal reveals set-list for Coldplay concerts in India

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Music composer-singer Jasleen Royal, who is known for 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', 'Love You Zindagi', ‘Heeriye’, 'Ranjha', and ‘Sahiba’, has revealed her set-list for her upcoming live show which she will open for the British rock band Coldplay.

Jasleen recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the songs she’ll be performing as the opening act for Coldplay’s India Tour.

Expressing her excitement, Jasleen teased her fans with a sneak peek of what promises to be an unforgettable experience.

The composer shared a picture of her setlist on Instagram. Captioning it with, "Any of your favorites missing?" she revealed an exciting lineup featuring her biggest hits like ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, ‘Ranjha’, ‘Assi Sajna’, and ‘Love You Zindagi’, while keeping two slots empty. With her soulful voice and electrifying stage presence, Jasleen is set to deliver a show-stopping opening act that will leave Coldplay's Indian audience in awe.

Coldplay is set to take the stage on January 18, 19, and 21 in Mumbai, the city of dreams, followed by electrifying concerts in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.

The set list for the band includes tracks like ‘Yellow’, ‘The Scientist’, ‘Clocks’, ‘Fix You’, ‘Viva La Vida’, ‘Paradise’, ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’ and ‘Adventure Of A Lifetime’.

The India leg of the band’s world tour follows the sellout success of the band’s summer 2024 European stadium shows and the announcement of eight new shows in the UK.

This is the second time that Coldplay will be performing in India, they last visited the country in 2016 when they performed in Mumbai as a part of the Global Citizen Festival.

Since kicking off in March 2022, the Music Of The Spheres World Tour has sold over 10 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, making it the most highly attended tour by a group of all time. The tour is also travelling to Abu Dhabi, Seoul and Hong Kong between January and April of 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.