Janhvi Kapoor tells paparazzi at Mumbai airport, ‘Aaj ka cardio ho gaya apka’

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming sports drama film ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’, was seen returning to Mumbai on Sunday.

The actress was seen dressed in a cream-coloured athleisure outfit with an off-shoulder top. She left her tresses open and wavy.

Janhvi rounded up her look with a pair of brown sunglasses, a brown handbag, and pantone-coloured boat shoes.

The actress also interacted with the paparazzi at the airport.

As they followed her to the airport parking, the actress asked the shutterbugs, “Aap wahan tak aayenge? (Will you accompany me till there?)."

She then told them, “Aaj ka cardio ho gaya apka (your cardio is done for the day)."

Janhvi has been busy with the promotions of her film 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi', where she stars opposite Rajkummar Rao.

The actress essays the role of a cricketer, who is coached by her husband (played by Rajkummar) in the film, which is a fictional tale.

The film marks the second collaboration between Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor after 'Roohi'. Produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Sharan Sharma, 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' is set to release on May 31.

