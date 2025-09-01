Jackky Bhagnani envisions Haryana as a hub of filmmaking after meeting CM Nayab Singh Saini

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Actor and filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani envisioned Haryana as a vibrant hub of filmmaking after meeting Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

The 'Youngistaan' actor dropped two photos from his meeting with the CM. One of the pics showed the CM offering a shawl to Jackky. This is followed by a photo of CM, Jaccky, and others in the middle of a discussion about culture, cinema, and the future of filmmaking in the state.

Sharing his experience of meeting the Chief Minister, Jackky wrote on his official IG: "Honoured to meet Hon’ble CM Haryana, Shri Nayab Singh Saini ji. His far-sighted vision and steadfast commitment to culture and cinema deeply inspire me. Under his guidance, I am certain Haryana will emerge as a vibrant hub of filmmaking, showcasing its talent to the world and giving wings to countless creative dreams."

On another note, Jackky welcomed Bappa to his home with wife, Rakul Preet Singh, during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Rakul took to her Instagram and shared a few photos from the intimate puja ceremony. The lovebirds were seen twinning in shades of pink during the festivities. While Rakul looked beautiful in a radiant lehenga, the filmmaker accompanied her in a matching kurta-pyjama.

These two were seen posing in front of a stunning Ganesh idol adorned with white and red jewellery. The 'Doctor G' actress also offered flowers to Bappa during the prayer.

"Happy Ganesh chaturthi from us to u ...May bappa ji bless you will all that you desire," the post was captioned.

Joining them during the celebrations, Mrunal Thakur and 'Khel Khel Mein' actress Pragya Jaiswal, also posed with Jackky and Rakul for a group photo.

The couple was also seen distributing boxes of sweets to the photographers standing outside their residence in a video that circulated on social media.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.