Jackie Shroff: I am known as Tiger's papa among Gen Z

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Senior actor Jackie Shroff has opened his heart out regarding the 'recognition' he is getting because of his son and 'youngest action star' Tiger Shroff, saying he likes it when people call him Tiger's dad.

The 67-year-old actor appeared on the podcast of Ranveer Allahbadia, who is also known as 'Beer Biceps'.

The video shows Ranveer saying to Jackie: "You know whenever I have met Tiger, I have understood one thing, that we are yet to see the best of the best of Tiger Shroff."

Replying to the video, Jackie said: "Tiger abhi toh baccha hai yaar. He is still growing up, there is still a lot of time for me. It's been 42 years, I see his 10 years growth, I can see his 20 years growth. He just has to do what he is doing, he should keep doing. He is the youngest action star in the world, at that age."

"He is talking about health, about football. He is talking about goodness. A lot of kids pick it up, the right values," shared Jackie.

Ranveer further said: "Maybe the biggest children's fandom in our country is about Tiger Shroff."

To this, Jackie replied, "Most of the mothers, instead of calling me by my name, say that 'Tiger Shroff's dad'. So I like it, I said 'yes he has become a star'. I like it that I am getting recognition because of my child. Every father wants it. It's normal."

Meanwhile, Jackie, who has a career spanning over four decades, has appeared in 250 films.

After an uncredited small appearance in 1982 movie 'Swami Dada', Jackie made his lead debut in 1983 with Subhash Ghai's blockbuster 'Hero', which made him an overnight star.

He has then featured in movies like 'Aaj Ka Daur', 'Mera Dharam', 'Karma', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri', 'Saudagar', 'Khalnayak', 'Rangeela', 'Border', 'Mission Kashmir', among others.

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. He next has 'Eagle', and 'Singham Again' in the pipeline.

