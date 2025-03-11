Jack Quaid loves explosive actions films

Los Angeles, March 11 (IANS) American actor Jack Quaid, who essays the role of Nathan Caine in the upcoming movie ‘Novocaine’, has revealed that he was suggested films like ‘Lethal Weapon 1 and 2’, ‘Die Hard’, and ‘Hard Boiled’ by his friends Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, the directors of ‘Novocaine’.

The actor also revealed that his passion for action films is what drew him to this explosive role. For Quaid, taking on Nathan Caine was a dream come true, especially as a longtime fan of action-packed cinema, especially the fun ones of the 1980s and ‘90s. Talking about his love for action films, he said, “I find these movies so impressive when they're done right, especially if they can make you feel something or elicit a reaction. So what I loved about this movie is that it's very much inspired by older action movies where the focus is on the fun of it all”.

In preparing the actor for the role, the directors provided Quaid with a list of movies to view. The actor shared, “Firstly, Dan and Bobby are two of my favorite people I've ever worked with. Their passion and joy about this entire experience was so infectious, and it created an amazing environment on set”.

He further mentioned, “They recommended films like ‘Lethal Weapon 1 and 2’, ‘Die Hard’, and ‘Hard Boiled’, which is an incredible movie. I also watched romance movies like ‘Before Sunrise’. Hopefully, if we did our jobs right, Novocaine will fit into the pantheon of both genres in such a fun and unique way”.

When the girl of his dreams is kidnapped, everyman Nate turns his inability to feel pain into an unexpected strength in his fight to get her back. Directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen, ‘Novocaine’ is set to release in India on March 14, 2025 by Paramount Pictures.

