It is unfortunate Balasaheb's own son has allied with Cong: Uday Samant slams Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) In a sharp critique aimed at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Uday Samant on Wednesday said it was “unfortunate” that Balasaheb Thackeray’s son had chosen to ally with the Congress, the very party his father had vehemently opposed.

“The same Balasaheb Thackeray who once said he would shut down the Shiv Sena if it ever joined hands with the Congress, today, it is unfortunate that his own son has allied with them,” Samant said, while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

His comments came in response to Congress leader and Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala’s statement suggesting that the Congress would have “no objection” if Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray, cousins and estranged leaders of the MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT), respectively, reunited.

Samant, however, was dismissive of the political significance of such a reunion. “That is their internal matter. Even if they come together, it will not affect our government. The people had made up their minds for the Assembly elections, and will now also think carefully during local body polls,” he said.

The political buzz began after Uddhav and Raj Thackeray were seen sharing a stage recently, prompting speculation about a possible alliance or rapprochement. Responding to this, Chennithala said: “Let the brothers come together, that's their personal decision. But whether the MNS becomes part of the MVA will be decided only after internal consultations.”

Congress leaders have begun discussions about seat-sharing and strategy for the upcoming local body elections. While openness to a Thackeray reunion was expressed, the inclusion of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) remains uncertain and subject to future deliberation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.