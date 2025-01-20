It is ‘far too early’ to be calling Liverpool the best in the world, says Slot

Liverpool, Jan 20 (IANS) After a 2-0 win against Brentford on Saturday, courtesy of an injury-time brace by substitute Darwin Nunez, head coach Thomas Frank labelled Liverpool as the best team in the world at the moment. Arne Slot on the other hand believes it is ‘far too early’ in the season to be calling his team the best in the world.

“His opinion means something to me because he has shown at Brentford how well he has done for so many years without spending crazy amounts of money. Every time he is able to perform with his teams and makes it so hard for top six teams to play against," said Slot in a press conference. "But I think it's far too early to say these things. The Champions League format is different. We have to face a lot of teams. Can we judge the league table in the Champions League? Very difficult to judge. But it's always nice to get compliments from a manager who has proved himself in the Premier League," he said.

Liverpool, who sit atop both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League standings, will continue their winning streak in European competitions against LOSC Lille at Anfield on Wednesday (IST).

The French side currently sits in third place in Ligue 1 and are eighth in the UCL table. The Paulo Fonseca-led side is on the brink of the automatic qualification spots for the Round of 16 and will be hoping to upset the in-form Merseyside team.

The Dutch head coach went on to state he has been very impressed by their upcoming opponents and does not expect an easy game. "I am not surprised but impressed. I was impressed by their manager Bruno Genesio at Rennes, at the way his team played. I saw they beat Atletico, surprise and Real, surprise but now I've seen many games of them and I'm not surprised. They've deserved every single point.

"It's not because they have faced easy competition. They faced Sporting when Ruben Amorim was still there. They have faced Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and now they're facing us and then my former club Feyenoord. So they haven't been lucky with the fixtures and that's the reason I'm so impressed," he added.

