Israeli airstrike hits bridges, border crossing in Syria: State media

Damascus, Nov 26 (IANS) An Israeli airstrike has targeted several bridges and a Syria-Lebanon border crossing in central Syria's Homs province, according to Syrian state media reports.

The strikes hit Daff, Joubanieh, and Hawz bridges, as well as the Jusiyah crossing on the Syria-Lebanon border, the reports said on Monday.

Details on casualties or damage were not immediately available, and there has been no official statement from Syrian authorities, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli side has yet to comment on the alleged attack.

The area has been a site of tension due to its strategic location. It is known for the movements of Hezbollah members between Syria and Lebanon.

On Saturday night, the Jusiyah crossing was allegedly targeted by Israeli airstrikes and was left with damage.

The latest attack came amid heightened tensions in the region, with Israel escalating strikes against what it perceives as Hezbollah's targets in Lebanon.

Israel, which rarely comments on military operations, has conducted airstrikes in Syria since 2011, with its focus on Iranian and Syrian forces and Hezbollah group targets.

The latest airstrikes highlight continuing regional tensions amid Israel's military offensives in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Israel has continued a deadly offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last year, killing more than 44,230 people, mostly women and children, and injuring over 104,600.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of the Gaza war.

