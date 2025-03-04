ISL 2024-25: In playoffs' race, Odisha need to beat Jamshedpur; hope Mumbai lose their remaining games

Jamshedpur, March 4 (IANS) With their chances of grabbing a spot in the playoff on the line, Odisha FC take on Jamshedpur FC in a crucial match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Wednesday.

Jamshedpur FC have qualified for the playoffs and are fourth in the table with 38 points from 22 games on the back of 12 wins and two draws. Odisha FC are preparing for their final league fixture, placed seventh with 30 points from 23 encounters thus far.

A win against Jamshedpur FC will see them reach 33 points. If the sixth-placed Mumbai City FC lose both their remaining games, the Islanders will also be on 33 points at the end of the league phase. In that case, the equation will come down to goal difference, which gives Odisha FC a lot to play for, with just one vacant spot in playoffs now. Odisha FC’s goal difference is six right now, better than Mumbai City FC (0).

The Khalid Jamil-coached side will look to perform at its best going into the playoffs since they have won and drawn twice each in their last five games.

Odisha FC have failed to score in each of their last two ISL matches, having gone on a longer goalless streak only twice before (three games in December 2022 and three games in December 2020). Interestingly, they are the fourth-highest-scoring team this season with 41 strikes to their name.

Odisha FC have permitted opponents an average of 9.9 shots from inside the box per game since the start of 2025, with only Mohammedan SC (11.1) and Hyderabad FC (10.4) conceding more. They have kept the third-least clean sheets (4) in ISL 2024-25.

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera heaped praise on the Jamshedpur FC setup. “I think they are a solid team. The coach has done an amazing job and they have been very competitive,” he said.

Jamshedpur FC have played 46.1% of their passes forward in the current campaign, the second-highest share among all teams (Chennaiyin FC – 47.8%). However, they have completed just 52.5% of them - the second lowest in the league. It reflects a lack of neatness on this front but also highlights that they have embraced risk-taking options offensively.

Jamshedpur FC’s goalkeeper Albino Gomes has made a league-high 83 saves this season, which shows that the team has a reliable presence between the sticks to stop shots from going in even if they end up conceding open spaces in their defensive third.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil said that his side needs to deliver an improved performance at home. “We must bounce back again. This is the last game we will be playing at our home ground. We must do well and think about positive results,” he said.

The two teams have played 11 games, with both of them emerging victorious five times each. One encounter has produced a draw.

