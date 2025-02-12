ISL 2024-25: NorthEast Utd go for success in fifth straight away game vs Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur, Feb 12 (IANS) Hoping for more success on the road, NorthEast United FC will take on Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex here on Thursday. NorthEast have been unbeaten in their last four away matches and would be hoping to extend the run.

Earlier this season, the Highlanders had claimed a thumping 5-0 victory against the Red Miners in Guwahati. Another triumph would make Jamshedpur FC the seventh opponent against whom the visitors complete a league double over in the competition.

Jamshedpur FC, however, have not faced losses in any of their five home fixtures against NorthEast United FC, drawing thrice in the process. Notably, the Highlanders are the only side against whom Jamshedpur have kept multiple home clean sheets (3) in the competition.

Jamshedpur FC have been on an encouraging run at home in the current campaign, emerging victorious in eight of their 10 games there. Only Odisha FC (10 wins in 2023-24), Mohun Bagan Super Giant (9 in 2024-25), and FC Goa (9 in 2023-24) have recorded more home victories in a single ISL campaign.

Jamshedpur FC have 34 points from 19 games on the back of 11 wins and a draw. They will aim to stay in contention for the second spot for now, which is claimed by FC Goa with 36 points currently. A finish in the top two ensures that the team doesn’t have to compete in the single-leg eliminator since they directly qualify for the semifinals.

NorthEast United FC, on the other hand, are sixth with 29 points and they have competition in Odisha FC (26), Kerala Blasters FC (24), and Punjab FC (24) closely following them. The Highlanders have drawn thrice and won once in their previous five encounters. With both sides eyeing respective ambitions within the top six, a highly intensified contest appears set to be on the cards.

Jamshedpur ride overseas prowess

The Red Miners have seen six different foreign players score for them this season, with only Punjab FC (7) having more. However, they have struggled for Indian goal-scorers, with only three domestic players finding the net – the least of all ISL teams. Overall, they are seventh in the list of teams with the most goals (30).

Jamshedpur FC’s Albino Gomes leads the charts with the most saves (75) made so far this season. He has also stopped each of the three penalty kicks he has faced, bringing a sense of immaculate assurance and confidence between the posts for Khalid Jamil’s men.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil is not reading too much into the reverse fixture. “In our last match against them, we didn’t get a good result. We need to approach this match positively and work hard,” he said.

NorthEast United's attacking edge

The Highlanders lead the ISL in expected goals (xG) in 2024-25 with a value of 29.95. However, their finishing has been clinical, as they have outperformed their xG by 7.05, scoring 37 goals in total. Their offensive plans will take a hit with two key Indian players, Jithin M.S., and Macarton Nickson, being suspended for this match.

The Highlanders are unbeaten in their previous four games on the road, and the last time they registered a longer such stretch was for five encounters between October and December 2018. Will they equal that record with a favourable outcome in Jamshedpur?

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali has a straightforward mindset ahead of the coming match, which is to earn three points. “Jamshedpur FC are a very dangerous team. Any mistake against them can lead to a goal. We need to win as many points as possible and qualify for the playoffs,” NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali said in the pre-match press conference.

The two sides have played each other 15 times in the ISL, with Jamshedpur FC winning six games and NorthEast United FC emerging victorious thrice. Six matches have produced draws.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.