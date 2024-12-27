ISL 2024-25: Hyderabad FC hope to turn around 5-game losing streak against in-form East Bengal

Hyderabad, Dec 27 (IANS) Hyderabad FC will host East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on December 28, Saturday, at the G.M.C Balayogi Athletic Stadium. This will be the ninth ISL meeting between the two sides, with East Bengal aiming to continue their recent dominance over Hyderabad.

East Bengal FC have won their last two ISL matches against Hyderabad FC, including a league double in the 2023-24 season. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC will look to bounce back after a disappointing run that has seen them lose their last five matches in the league on a trot.

The Red & Gold Brigade have produced a turnaround in the previous five matches, winning four of those clashes. They are 11th in the table with 13 points from 12 matches, whereas Hyderabad FC are positioned 12th with seven points from the same number of games as East Bengal FC.

The visitors have rediscovered the spark in their frontline in the last five encounters, netting nine times in total, and their match-up against the Hyderabad FC defence will have a key say in the eventual outcome of this match.

Hyderabad FC have allowed 25 goals in 12 matches this season, their second-highest tally at this stage of a campaign, only behind the 29 goals conceded in 2019-20. They have given away 15 strikes in their last five matches itself, which comprise high-scoring encounters such as the 6-0 loss to Odisha FC and 5-2 setback against NorthEast United FC.

Despite the defensive lapses, Alex Saji has been a consistent performer, averaging 5.8 clearances per game, which is the highest among Indian players this season. He will have to marshal the backline to keep the East Bengal FC attackers at bay.

East Bengal FC are on a two-match winning streak, including a 4-2 victory over Punjab FC and a 1-0 win against Jamshedpur FC. They have never won three consecutive games in their ISL history and will look to set a new record, something that could see them continue their progress in the league rankings.

The Red & Gold Brigade kept a clean sheet in their last away match (2-0 vs Chennaiyin FC) and will target consecutive away clean sheets for the first time in ISL history. They have kept three clean sheets in their last five encounters, which has been a driving force behind their improvement in form.

Hyderabad FC’s interim head coach Shameel Chembakath expressed that his team is driven to secure a long-awaited positive result in this encounter.

"I know the morale is not what we wanted it to be but the players are showing determination in the training by trying their best. It’s a home match, so we need to get three points and be more focused on a positive result," Chembakath said.

East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon stressed on the importance of winning this match to continue their upward surge in the league.

"We have been discussing a lot about what we need to be doing in the last few games. This match is very important since we need to consolidate our position in the points table," Bruzon said.

