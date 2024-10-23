ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC eye first home win of the season against FC Goa

Chennai, Oct 23 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC will be looking to secure their first home win of the season and continue their positive form with a second successive victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25, when they take on FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Thursday.

Owen Coyle’s men have already played four games, winning two and drawing one. After a hard-fought win against NorthEast United in their last match, the Marina Machans have maintained an unbeaten run in their away fixtures. Chennaiyin FC have faced FC Goa 26 times in the league, winning nine matches. When asked about his team’s challenging record against the Gaurs, coach Coyle was quick to respond: “Good time to start tomorrow.”

“What we can affect is what’s to come. FC Goa are a very good side and they invest heavily in their team every year. That being said, we know when we are at our best. We were disappointed to lose our home game against Mohammedan, but, with all due respect, it was self-inflicted,” Coyle added during a pre-match press conference on Wednesday. “What we showed on our travels is that we did very well in three tough games – probably should have won all three. What we want to do now is capitalise on our home games, whether it is FC Goa, Mohun Bagan, or anyone else. We are at our very best tomorrow, this is a game we can win for sure.”

Coyle will be encouraged by the performance of his attacking players in the previous match against NorthEast United, especially summer signings Lukas Brambilla and Wilmar Jordan Gil, who combined to score the three goals in the 3-2 victory.

Brambilla, who joined Coyle at the press conference, reflected on his early days at Chennaiyin after netting his first goal for the club.

“The most difficult thing for me was the adaptation. But, when the coach called me and explained to me about the club and the league, I was very excited. When I came here, I felt good; I saw the championship was really nice, the atmosphere was nice, and the people from the club made me feel at home. At the moment I am very happy,” Brambilla said.

However, Chennaiyin will be missing key defensive options for the clash, with Laldinliana Renthlei suspended and Ankit Mukherjee expected to miss four to six weeks due to an unfortunate injury.

