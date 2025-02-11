Isha Kopikar takes dip in divine waters of Maha Kumbh: Embracing faith, blessings together

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Former actress Isha Kopikar was joined by her parents and daughter Rianna to take a dip in the divine waters at the Maha Kumbh.

Isha took to her Instagram, where she shared a video featuring clips and pictures from her visit. In the reel, the actress is seen taking a dip in the waters with her daughter. In a frame her parents can be seen. A photograph showed the actress offering prayers.

“Three generations, one sacred moment. Taking a dip in the divine waters of Kumbh, embracing faith, tradition, and blessings together,” she wrote.

Isha started her journey in cinema with the 1997 Telugu film W/o V. Vara Prasad, in which she appeared in a song with actor Vineeth. Her first movie in Tamil was Kadhal Kavidhai co-starring Prashanth. In 1999, Koppikar starred in Nenjinile starring Vijay and directed by S. A. Chandrasekhar.

In 2000, she started her Bollywood career with a small role alongside Karisma Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan in Khalid Mohamed's Fiza and an item number appearance in Prakash Jha's Rahul.

In 2001 she made her full-fledged Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, starring Arjun Rampal and Sunil Shetty. Her next release was K. Raghavendra Rao's urban comedy Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa opposite Govinda.

She was last seen on the silver screen in Love You Loktantra directed by Abhay Nihalani. The film stars Krishna Abhishek, Ali Asgar, Sapna Choudhary, Manoj Joshi, Ravi Kishan, Isha Koppikar, Ameet Kumar, Rohit Singh Matru, Sudhir Pandey and Sneha Ullal.

Isha married Timmy Narang, a businessman, in 2009. However they were divorced in November 2023.

TV czarina Ektaa Kapoor also visited Prayagraj to take a holy dip. She had shared a few sneak peeks of the visit. She was seen making the most of her time during her trip.

