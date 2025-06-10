Ireland: Petrol bombs hurled at police after alleged sexual assault of girl

Dublin, June 10 (IANS) Violence erupted in Ireland as protesters threw petrol bombs at police officers and set homes on fire, outraged over a sexual assault incident.

The unrest followed after the court appearance of the two teenage boys charged with the attempted rape of a teenage girl in the Ballymena town of County Antrim region, according to media reports.

According to the Police Service of Northern Ireland, the police officers were attacked with a number of missiles and extensive damage was reported to various properties.

Chief Superintendent Sue Steen urged locals to "remain calm and to act responsibly."

"Violence and disorder will only place people at greater risk. Our priority is to keep the community safe, and I would appeal to everyone to work with us to bring calm to the area as quickly as possible," she said.

According to the Irish media outlet RTE News, the two teenagers charged with attempted rape in connection with a serious sexual assault on a teenage girl in Ballymena on Saturday evening presented before the court virtually.

Both are Romanians and spoke through an interpreter during court proceedings.

Meanwhile, District Judge Peter King remanded the two teenagers in custody until a further hearing before a youth court in Ballymena on July 2.

Reports suggest that thousands of people gathered in Ballymena at a protest in connection with the ongoing court sexual assault case.

The peaceful protest eventually turned violent as public disorder broke out in Ballymena.

Later, chaos broke out in the streets of the town as masked youths attacked police vehicles and threw projectiles at officers. Furthermore, protestors were engaged in arson and vandalising property by smashing windows.

The footage circulating on social media captured a masked man throwing an object at a police van as onlookers stood by. Thick black smoke filled the sky as flames engulfed an area near a house with shattered windows.

