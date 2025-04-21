IPL: RCA ad hoc committee chief smells foul play in sports council's working; questions RR's loss to LSG

Jaipur, April 21 (IANS) The cricket pitch in Rajasthan seems to be turning into a political battleground, as the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) Ad hoc committee has raised serious concerns about the functioning of the State Sports Council.

The committee has not only questioned its exclusion from the Indian Premier League (IPL) arrangements in Jaipur but also raised suspicions over the Rajasthan Royals' recent unexpected loss (to Lucknow Super Giants) in a match they were seemingly poised to win.

Committee Chairman and BJP MLA Jaideep Bihani alleged foul play, suggesting the match was lost under questionable circumstances. "How did RR lose a match they were winning? What message does this send to the young players of Rajasthan?” he asked.

Bihani accused the Rajasthan State Sports Council of working against the interests of the sport by sidelining the RCA and the government-appointed ad hoc committee from the IPL's organisation.

The ad hoc committee, under Bihani’s leadership, was constituted by the state government to oversee and promote cricket activities across Rajasthan. Under its watch, several BCCI tournaments have been successfully hosted, and advanced sporting facilities have been developed for young talent across the state. Given the RCA’s strong track record, its exclusion from IPL operations has raised eyebrows.

Bihani also claimed that not only was the RCA ad hoc committee kept out of the IPL planning, but its members were also denied accreditation. Instead, accreditation was allegedly granted to a secretary of a district cricket association affiliated with the RCA—a move Bihani called a deliberate conspiracy. In previous IPL seasons, RCA used to distribute complimentary match passes to the Chief Minister’s Office, ministers, senior officials, dignitaries, district cricket associations, and former players.

However, this year, passes are reportedly being selectively handed out to personal contacts and favoured districts, undermining RCA’s longstanding role.

He further alleged efforts are underway to destabilise the ad hoc committee by forming parallel bodies and misrepresenting its purpose. "If the committee’s only role was to conduct elections, then why has the state government extended its tenure five times?" Bihani asked, affirming that the government is fully satisfied with the committee’s performance.

Citing past accountability efforts, he noted that the ad hoc committee had conducted a 368-page audit of the previous RCA executive body and had even filed an FIR at the Jyoti Nagar Police Station.

“If the Sports Council is so vigilant, why has no action been taken on that FIR?” he questioned.

Bihani also objected to the use of RCA’s high-value ground equipment and staff for IPL matches without compensation. While the Rajasthan Royals are reportedly paying crores in rent to the Sports Council for use of the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, RCA’s curator Taposh Chatterjee and other ground staff are maintaining the pitch and facilities without any payment. Bihani labelled this a strategic attempt to sideline RCA’s role in cricket operations.

He went on to accuse Rajasthan Royals vice president Rajeev Khanna of deliberately attempting to alienate RCA from cricket affairs. Although RCA has submitted a list of its equipment to both the Royals and the Sports Council for reimbursement, no action has been taken so far.

When contacted, Rajeev Khanna declined to comment on Bihani’s statements. "I and Rajasthan Royals have been working with both the current and former state governments to successfully organise the IPL in Jaipur. I do not wish to respond to such comments or false allegations," he said.

In conclusion, Bihani reaffirmed the RCA ad hoc committee's contributions to cricket in Rajasthan and condemned the Sports Council's actions as unconstitutional and harmful to the sport. "Let the game remain a game—don’t drag it into conspiracies for personal or political interests," he urged.

