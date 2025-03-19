IPL 2025: You gain new insights with every match and week, says Gill on captaincy journey

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Ahead of stepping into his second IPL season as the captain of Gujarat Titans, opener Shubman Gill said his captaincy journey has been a continuous endeavour, adding that he gains new insights with every match and week in the tournament.

Under Hardik Pandya’s captaincy, Gujarat Titans won 2022 IPL and became runners-up in the subsequent season. But after Pandya left for the Mumbai Indians and Gill was made the new GT captain, the side failed to make the playoffs last year by finishing in eighth place in the league – with five wins, seven defeats and two abandoned games due to rain.

"I believe leadership is a continuous journey. You gain new insights with every match and every week. Different players bring different perspectives, teaching you not just about leadership but also about themselves. As a leader, the key is to understand what enables each player to perform at their best.

“Every player is different, and leadership is about managing them effectively. Knowing their strengths, weaknesses, and how to bring them back into form when they are struggling is crucial. The more you play, the more experience you gain through highs and lows, and that shapes you as a leader. It is essential to have one-on-one conversations with teammates.

“Initially, I was not the type to naturally engage in such interactions, but as a leader, it became a conscious effort. Talking to the players, understanding their mindset, and ensuring they feel valued is important. When a team leader reaches out, it instills confidence in the players and helps build a strong team environment," said Gill on JioHotstar.

Before being made GT's captain, Gill had amassed 483 and 890 runs in IPL 2022 and 2023 seasons, respectively. But in IPL 2024, as GT’s skipper, Gill made 426 runs. Asked if captaincy adds extra responsibility on his shoulders apart from his batting returns, Gill felt that it’s essential for him to separate leadership and opening roles.

"As a batsman, when you're on the field, you just need to focus on your batting. If you start thinking about your leadership responsibilities while batting, it can take you away from your best game. Batting is an individual battle between you and the bowler, whereas fielding is a collective effort. Leadership plays a bigger role in fielding and team strategy.

“When I bat, whether I am the captain or not, my job remains the same – to win matches for my team. Last year, there were times when I overthought things, which affected my performance. The key takeaway for me has been to separate captaincy from batting and approach my game with a clear mindset," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.