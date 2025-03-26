IPL 2025: KKR seek blessings at Kamakhya Temple before away game against RR

Guwahati, March 26 (IANS) The players and support staff of defending champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) visited the revered Maa Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to seek blessings ahead of their upcoming game against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 here on Wednesday.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Rajasthan Royals at the Baraspara Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday evening.

The KKR team had also visited the temple last year, after winning the IPL 2024 trophy.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane, vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer, head coach Chandrakant Pandit, and Venky Mysore, CEO and Managing Director of KKR and CEO of Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd were all present at the temple in the morning ahead of their first away game in IPL 2025.

The other players present and staff also included Varun Chakaravarthy, Chetan Sakariya, Ramandeep Singh, and bowling coach Bharat Arun.

Kolkata Knight Riders started the defence of their title on a losing note as they went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match of IPL 2025 last week.

RCB rode on half-centuries by Virat Kohli (59 not out) and Phil Salt (56) to chase down 175 and beat KKR by seven wickets.

KKR started IPL 2025 under a new skipper in Ajinkya Rahane and will be hoping to pick their first points by winning their second match against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

Rahane had started the campaign with 56 while Sunil Narine contributed 44. But a 3-29 haul by Krunal Pandya and 2-22 by Josh Hazlewood halted their progress, restricting them to a modest total.

