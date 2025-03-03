IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane named KKR skipper, Venkatesh Iyer appointed vice-captain

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have named veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane as their new skipper for 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The three-time IPL winners have also appointed all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer as their vice-captain.

Rahane, the senior-most India player in the KKR set-up, now steps into the role left by Shreyas Iyer, who led the franchise to IPL 2024 triumph in Chennai. Iyer, though, wasn’t retained by the franchise and will now captain Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.

“It’s an honour to be asked to lead KKR, which has been one of the most successful franchises in the IPL. I think we have an excellent and balanced squad. I look forward to working with everyone and taking up the challenge of defending our title,” said Rahane in a statement issued by the franchise on Monday.

Rahane’s previous IPL captaincy stints was with Rajasthan Royals, and led them to IPL 2018 playoffs, and now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant. Once KKR got Rahane in, it was nearly certain that he would captain them, though names of Iyer, the franchise’s costliest buy in the mega auction with Rs 23.75 crore, and Rinku Singh as potential leaders were doing the rounds.

Rahane had captained Mumbai to winning the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the recent domestic cricket season, where he was also the competition’s highest run-getter with 469 runs in nine matches, including five half-centuries and was adjudged as Player of the Tournament.

“We are delighted to have someone like Ajinkya Rahane, who brings his experience and maturity as a leader. Also, Venkatesh Iyer has been a franchise player for KKR and brings a lot of leadership qualities. We are confident that they will combine well as we start the defense of our title,” said Venky Mysore, CEO of KKR.

KKR will begin their IPL 2025 campaign with the season opening game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens on March 22. They recently held a camp for their nine Indian players in Mumbai and will hold a pre-season camp in Kolkata from March 12.

