April 03, 2023

Chittoor : A software engineer Nagaraju, who was working from home at Brahmanapalli village in Veduru Kuppam mandal of Chittoor District was set ablaze in his car allegedly by three people, namely Ripinjaya, Chanakya Pratap and Gopinath Reddy. Chanakya Pratap who is the Sarpanch of Brahmanapalli and is said to have close relations with Opposition Telugy Desam Party (TDP) biggies.