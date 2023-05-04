IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, opt to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 4 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and opted to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an IPL 2023 match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Thursday.

KKR made two changes in their playing XI as Jason Roy came in for David Wiese and Vaibhav Arora replaced N Jagadeeshan.

"We'll bat first. Looks like a good wicket, hopefully, we'll post a good score and then restrict them. We're not thinking too much ahead, we just have to take it game-by-game. We have had injuries in many games, but they're back now. We're playing an extra batter due to the impact rule, and need to get those 10-15 extra runs. Two changes - Jason Roy is back in place of David Wiese, Vaibhav Arora replaces Jagadeeshan," KKR skipper Nitish Rana said at the toss.

On the other hand, SRH captain Aiden Markram said that pacer Kartik Tyagi is fit and back.

"We would have batted first as well, we have tended to do well with a score on the board. We need to start playing good consistent cricket and tonight's an opportunity, looking forward to a positive outcome. Batting needs to improve, bowling has been outstanding, but we've underperformed with the bat. A couple of changes in our 16 with Kartik Tyagi back in the group. He was injured for a while and is raring to have a go," Markram said.

Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Subs: Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Narayan Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan

Subs: Rahul Tripathi, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Philips, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sanvir Singh

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.