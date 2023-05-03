IPL 2023: Dhoni felicitated by BCCI vice-president for his first match at Ekana Cricket Stadium

Lucknow, May 3 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was on Wednesday felicitated by BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla for his first-ever match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here.

The CSK skipper was handed mementos by Rajiv Shukla ahead of the match against Lucknow Super Giants with a huge roar from the crowd, the majority of whom were garbed in Chennai's yellow jerseys.

However, rain played a spoilsport as the match between LSG and Chennai Super Kings CSK was officially called off with 19.2 overs bowled in the first innings after Lucknow made 125 for 7.

As it is believed to be Dhoni's last season in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he has been receiving incredible reception from audiences across the venues.

Earlier this season, During CSK's game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 12, Dhoni made history by becoming the first player to lead an IPL team in 200 matches.

To commemorate this remarkable achievement, he was honored by franchise owner N Srinivasan.

Dhoni has a great legacy in the IPL. In 243 games, he has scored 5,052 runs at an average of 39.47. He has amassed 24 half-centuries, 348 fours, and 237 sixes.

He has been affiliated with CSK since the IPL's inaugural season and has led the Super Kings to four IPL titles and nine finals in their 13-year history.

