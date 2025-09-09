Who Was Jhalanath Khanal’s Wife Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar? Ex-Nepal PM’s Partner Dies in Protest Attack

Jhala Nath Khanal, born in 1950 in Ilam district, has been a central figure in Nepal’s communist movement for decades. His political journey began as a student activist, which eventually led to years of imprisonment and time spent underground during periods of authoritarian rule. Despite hardships, he rose through the ranks of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) and became a key voice in shaping the nation’s politics after the restoration of democracy in the 1990s.

Khanal’s career saw him serve in important cabinet positions, including Minister for Information and Communications. He was elected as the Chairman of the CPN-UML in 2009 and went on to serve as Nepal’s Prime Minister in 2011. Though his tenure lasted only until August that year, it came at a crucial period when Nepal was transitioning to a federal democratic republic and working through the challenges of drafting a new constitution.

Known as a consensus-driven leader, he was often described as someone capable of negotiating between competing political factions during times of turbulence. In later years, after divisions within his party, he became a senior leader in the CPN (Unified Socialist), continuing his long association with left-wing politics in Nepal.

In his personal life, Khanal largely remained private, with his wife Rajyalaxmi rarely in the public eye. She was an academic and reportedly worked as a lecturer, while also being known for her quiet support of her husband’s long political journey. Together they raised their son, Nirbhik, and maintained a low profile away from political noise. Her sudden and tragic death has now brought her into the center of national attention, making her a symbol of how deeply the unrest has affected even the most private corners of political families.

The protests that led to this horrific event began as youth-led demonstrations but have rapidly escalated into violent confrontations with the state. The torching of Khanal’s home, which ultimately took Rajyalaxmi’s life, has raised alarm over the direction of the movement and the safety of leaders who once held the highest offices in the country.

For Jhala Nath Khanal, the incident marks not only a political crisis but a personal catastrophe. A leader who spent his entire life navigating Nepal’s turbulent politics is now mourning the loss of his life partner in the most painful of circumstances. The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of how political unrest can spill beyond the public sphere and devastate families, leaving scars that will endure far beyond the immediate flames of protest.

Ex-Nepal PM Jhalanath Khanal’s Wife Rajyalaxmi Dies in Fire Set by Protesters