Who is Kristin Cabot's Ex-Husband Kenneth C.Thornby? All About Her Marriage, Divorce Amid Kiss Cam Scandal

Ever since yesterday, the internet has been talking only about one video, and that is Astronomer CEO David Byron and his company's CPO hiding after getting caught in an intimate moment on Kiss Cam at Coldplay's concert in Boston, Massachusetts. Chris Martin even joked about the couple's affair or their shyness.

It didn't take long for the internet to figure out who the couple was, and since then, social media has been flooded with memes and funny content about Andy Byron trying to hide the moment he got caught on camera. Reports also surfaced that Megan Kerrigan Byron, his wife, had removed her surname from her Facebook profile following the viral video.

Astronomer's Kristin Cabot: Details About Her Ex-Husband Kenneth C. Thornby

Reports indicate that Kristin Cabot, the Chief People Officer at Astronomer, is already married. While some speculations suggest that she is currently married, others reveal that she is divorced presently. According to the New York Post, Kristin Cabot got divorced from her husband.

His name is Kenneth C. Thornby. It's being revealed that both Kenneth and Thornby filed for divorce in 2018 and the same was finalized back in 2022. The couple reportedly shares a child, and the court ordered Kenneth to pay child support. This fresh information indicates that Kristin Cabot is currently single.

After the video of Andy and Kristin went viral and broke the internet, some people claimed that no one was discussing how Kristin's husband might have felt about it. This makes it clear that Kristin Cabot is currently single.

Kenneth C. Thornby maintains a relatively low profile, and there is little to no information available about his career or public presence; additionally, he has not publicly reacted to the incident. But his name has been surfacing in multiple online discussions ever since the video went viral.