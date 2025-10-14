Venezuela Closes Embassy in Norway After Opposition Leader Maria Machado Wins Nobel Peace Prize

Days after Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, President Nicolas Maduro ordered the closure of Venezuela’s embassy in Norway. The move signals the Maduro government’s disapproval of the Norwegian Nobel Committee’s decision to recognize Machado’s struggle for democracy.

Alongside the closure of embassies in Norway and Australia, Caracas announced plans to open new diplomatic missions in Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso, citing an aim to “strengthen ties with the Global South.”

In a statement on Instagram, Venezuela’s foreign ministry explained that the closure of its embassy in Oslo was part of an internal reorganization of diplomatic missions.

The decision has come as a surprise to Norway, which has historically acted as a mediator between the Maduro government and the Venezuelan opposition, including Machado. Norway facilitated on-and-off talks from 2019 to 2024, culminating in the unsuccessful Barbados Agreement.

Norway’s foreign ministry expressed regret over the closure. “It is regrettable. Despite our differences on several issues, Norway wishes to keep the dialogue open with Venezuela and will continue to work in this direction,” said Ministry spokeswoman Cecilie Roang. She also emphasized that the Nobel Peace Prize is independent of the Norwegian government.

Venezuela additionally stated that the closure of its embassy in Australia aligns with the country’s “geopolitical principles” of “peace and integration.”

Also Read: Who is Maria Machado: Meet the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize Winner