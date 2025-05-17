US Citizenship For Winners of Reality TV Show The American: Trump-Mark Bigg Boss

The Department of Homeland Security is reportedly considering a reality television show idea that would put immigrants from all over the world through a series of tests of cultural Americana and patriotism, with the grand prize being highly sought-after US citizenship. This is a bold and unconventional gesture.

The series, provisionally named 'The American', is the creation of reality show veteran Rob Worsoff, whose credits include popular shows Duck Dynasty and The Millionaire Matchmaker. The show's creator is himself an immigrant to Canada, and his own experience of naturalization convinced him to make a show honoring the American spirit.

"The concept isn't mean-spirited," Worsoff said in an interview with reporters. "It's a celebration of what makes Americans Americans, particularly during a time when national spirits are low."

If approved, the series would see immigrants journeying across America, undertaking regional challenges that underscore the celebrated American traditions and history. Activities would vary from gold panning in California, rebuilding a Model T in Detroit, delivering horseback mail in Kansas, to participating in trivia and civic awareness competitions.

A spokesman for Homeland Security, Tricia McLaughlin, was keen to add that the show seeks to "revive civic duty" and instill pride in being American. "These outside-the-box suggestions celebrating American values are always welcomed into consideration," she told Fox News. The plan is being reviewed by Kristi Noem, Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

The structure guarantees that no contestant loses out, as Worsoff explains, "Everyone else in line will be humanized. Viewers will get to know their stories, and some may even find job opportunities through the exposure."

The plan comes as part of a tough crackdown on illegal immigration in President Donald Trump's second term, with more than 271,000 deportations — the most in nearly a decade. Last month, the administration began a self-deportation program providing flight tickets and $1,000 to undocumented migrants who voluntarily choose to depart. But Trump has also pledged legal options for "good" immigrants.