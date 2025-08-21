Trump Targets ‘Anti-Americanism’ in New Visa and Green Card Rules

In a new hardline directive, the Donald Trump administration has instructed US immigration officers to screen visa, green card, and citizenship applicants for signs of “anti-Americanism,” with expanded checks on social media activity.

The updated policy, announced by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), warns that “anti-American activity will be an overwhelmingly negative factor in any discretionary analysis.” Officers will review whether applicants have shown ties to anti-American or terrorist groups, expressed antisemitic views, or engaged in activities considered hostile to the United States.

Social media vetting — introduced earlier this year — will now include searches for posts reflecting “anti-American” sentiments.

“America’s benefits should not be given to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideologies,” USCIS spokesperson Matthew Tragesser said, emphasizing that immigration benefits remain “a privilege, not a right.”

The move has triggered fresh concerns among thousands of Indian students and professionals, many of whom fear their applications could now hinge on whether officials interpret their past or present views as sufficiently “pro-American.”

The policy is the latest addition to the Trump administration’s broader immigration crackdown. Just this week, the US State Department confirmed that over 6,000 student visas had been revoked in 2025. US embassies and consulates have also been instructed to flag applicants showing “hostile attitudes towards our citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles.”

Critics warn that the expanded checks could discourage global talent and international students from choosing the United States, adding another layer of uncertainty to an already complex immigration process.