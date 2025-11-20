Top Holiday Events in the Southern American States to Visit This Season

The holiday season in the American South is full of light, joy, and warm traditions. Each state has its own special way of celebrating, from glowing gardens to festive town squares. Here are some of the most popular and magical holiday events across the Southern states.

New Orleans, Louisiana – Celebration in the Oaks

New Orleans turns into a sparkling wonderland during Celebration in the Oaks. From Thanksgiving to New Year’s, City Park is covered in colorful lights, glowing displays, and festive decorations. Families can walk through the Botanical Garden, Storyland, and Carousel Gardens to enjoy beautiful holiday scenes.

Fayetteville, Arkansas – Lights of the Ozarks

Every year, Fayetteville’s Historic Square comes alive with the Lights of the Ozarks. The season begins with a lighting ceremony and continues with nightly lights, music, treats, and a holiday parade. The bright displays and joyful atmosphere make this event a favorite for visitors and locals.

Louisville, Kentucky – Lights Under Louisville

In Kentucky, you can enjoy a holiday light show underground. The Louisville Mega Cavern hosts Lights Under Louisville, a drive-through holiday experience filled with thousands of lights and glowing characters. It is the only underground light show of its kind in the world.

Branson, Missouri – An Old Time Christmas

Silver Dollar City in Branson hosts An Old Time Christmas, one of the best theme park holiday events in the USA. With millions of lights, festive shows, decorated trees, and a nightly parade, the park feels like a classic Christmas village.

Jonesborough, Tennessee – Christmas in Olde Jonesborough

Tennessee’s oldest town celebrates with Christmas in Olde Jonesborough. Every Saturday, the town features different holiday themes, Santa visits, live storytelling, and a community Christmas tree. The event highlights the town’s traditions and warm, small-town charm.

Nashville, Tennessee – Holiday Lights at Cheekwood

Nashville’s Cheekwood Estate & Gardens becomes a glowing destination each winter. Visitors can walk through a mile-long trail of lights, enjoy hot cocoa by fire pits, and tour the historic mansion decorated beautifully for the season.

Atlanta, Georgia – Garden Lights, Holiday Nights

At the Atlanta Botanical Garden, the Garden Lights, Holiday Nights event transforms the garden into a bright and colorful light show. Guests can walk through light tunnels, see glowing sculptures, and enjoy a family-friendly holiday atmosphere.

More Festive Destinations to Explore

Savannah, Georgia – Riverfront Christmas market and historic home tours

Charleston, South Carolina – Festival of Lights at James Island County Park

Gulf Shores, Alabama – Beachside lights and holiday shows

The American South offers something magical for everyone during the holiday season. Whether you love bright lights, historic towns, or unique attractions, these celebrations bring families together and make the holidays truly special.

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