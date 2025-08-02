Tesla Autopilot Blamed For 2019 Florida Crash: Big Blow to Elon Musk’s Robotaxi Ambitions

In a resounding blow to electric vehicle giant Tesla, a Miami federal jury has ordered the company to pay $243 million (approximately ₹1,996 crore) in damages over a 2019 crash in Florida that claimed the life of 22-year-old Naibel Benavides Leon and left her boyfriend, Dillon Angulo, severely injured.

What Happened on April 25, 2019

The tragic incident occurred in Key Largo, when George McGee, driving a Tesla Model S on Autopilot, slammed into a parked Chevrolet Tahoe. The Tesla, traveling at 62 mph, failed to stop at a flashing red light and stop sign at a rural intersection. Benavides and Angulo were stargazing beside their SUV when they were struck.

Naibel was thrown 75 feet into nearby woods, dying on impact. Dillon sustained multiple fractures and a traumatic brain injury.

Dashcam footage showed that Tesla's Autopilot failed to detect the stationary vehicle or apply the brakes. McGee admitted in court that he had been distracted and searching for a dropped cellphone when the crash occurred.

Tesla Held Partially Liable

Despite McGee’s admitted negligence, the jury found Tesla 33% liable, ruling that Autopilot was not equipped to handle the rural intersection, as it was being used outside its intended highway environment.

The jury awarded a total of $329 million in damages, holding Tesla responsible for $43 million in compensatory damages (reflecting 33% of the $129 million awarded) and $200 million in punitive damages, intended to deter future misconduct.

Tesla’s Response

Tesla will reportedly appeal the verdict, claiming there was a “substantial error of law” during the trial. In a statement, the company described the outcome as flawed, arguing that it discourages the development of automotive safety technologies. Tesla maintains that driver distraction alone caused the crash.

Autopilot Data and Marketing Under Scrutiny

The plaintiffs also accused Tesla of concealing or losing critical crash data, including logs and video footage from the moments before impact. Though the data was eventually retrieved by a forensic expert, Tesla admitted it had the information but was initially unaware of its location.

This revelation raised broader concerns, with critics alleging Tesla often withholds or delays crash data in legal proceedings—a claim Tesla strongly denies. Nonetheless, the evidence proved pivotal in establishing defects in Autopilot.

The jury was also swayed by arguments that Tesla’s marketing is misleading. Attorney Brett Schreiber, representing the plaintiffs, pointed to Tesla’s use of terms like “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving”, which he argued encourage overreliance by drivers.

Schreiber cited a 2016 statement from Elon Musk claiming Autopilot’s emergency braking could detect “anything, including an alien spaceship”, as well as a staged promotional video that exaggerated the system’s autonomous capabilities.

Implications for Musk’s Robotaxi Future

The verdict comes as a major setback for Elon Musk’s robotaxi initiative, which launched in Austin in July 2025. Musk has repeatedly promised a driverless future, with robotaxis forming a cornerstone of Tesla’s long-term vision.

However, the Miami trial has intensified scrutiny on Tesla’s driver-assistance systems, especially as regulatory bodies investigate the safety of Autopilot and Full Self-Driving features. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has linked Autopilot to 467 crashes, including 13 deaths.

California regulators have already denied Tesla permits for autonomous taxis, and the NHTSA continues to probe multiple fatal incidents—including a 2023 crash in Austin involving Full Self-Driving.

The Miami jury’s decision could serve as a watershed moment for legal accountability in autonomous driving and places additional pressure on Tesla to overhaul both its technology and transparency.