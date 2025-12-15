Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting Kills 15; Jewish Holiday Hanukkah Celebration Turns Tragic

Sydney was rocked by a deadly act of violence on Sunday evening after gunmen opened fire at a Hanukkah gathering on the iconic Bondi Beach, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens more, Australian authorities confirmed.

The shooting occurred around 6:45 pm local time during Chanukah by the Sea, a community event marking the beginning of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah. Hundreds of people were present at the beachfront location when shots rang out, prompting panic and a large-scale emergency response.

New South Wales Police said at least 42 people were rushed to hospitals, with several in serious condition. Among the deceased were a 10-year-old child and a 40-year-old man who later succumbed to injuries in hospital.

Police confirmed that one of the attackers, a 50-year-old man, was shot dead by officers at the scene. A second suspect, aged 24, remains in critical condition. Two police officers sustained gunshot wounds and are receiving medical treatment.

Authorities also revealed that two rudimentary improvised explosive devices were discovered at the site and were found to be active, significantly raising concerns about the scale and intent of the attack.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the incident as a “terrorist attack” and said it was a targeted act of violence against Jewish Australians. “An attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on all Australians,” he said, adding that hatred and extremism would not be tolerated in the country.

The Orthodox Jewish organization Chabad later confirmed that Rabbi Eli Schlanger, assistant rabbi at Chabad of Bondi and one of the event’s organizers, was among those killed.

Disturbing videos circulating online appeared to show two armed men firing from a nearby footbridge. One widely shared clip showed an unarmed civilian bravely intervening, tackling one of the attackers and wresting away a firearm.

The incident marks the deadliest mass shooting in Australia since 2022 and is particularly shocking in a country where such attacks are rare due to strict gun control laws introduced after the 1996 Port Arthur massacre.

International reaction was swift. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu strongly criticised the Australian government, alleging it had failed to curb rising antisemitism amid the Gaza conflict. Israeli President Isaac Herzog and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the violence, calling it a horrific and hateful act against Jewish families.

Australian authorities have launched a full-scale investigation, with heightened security measures expected across major cities as the nation grapples with one of its darkest days in recent years.