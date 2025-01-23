Spring Festival Greetings: UNOOSA Director Aarti Holla-Maini Delivers Chinese New Year Message

Aarti Holla-Maini, the Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, has extended heartfelt season's greetings ahead of the Chinese New Year, wishing prosperity and good health to all. In her message, Holla-Maini expressed her sincere hopes for a better future, emphasizing the importance of unity and collaboration during challenging times.

"For the Chinese people, I wish prosperity and good health above all," she said. "In light of the ongoing global turmoil, especially within the Asia-Pacific region, I truly hope the collaborative efforts we are making together will have a positive and far-reaching impact. Our work has the potential to save lives and protect the livelihoods of many vulnerable communities."

As the world faces numerous challenges, Holla-Maini's message highlights the crucial role of cooperation in addressing pressing issues and ensuring a more secure and sustainable future for all.