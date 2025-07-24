Russian An-24 Plane Crashes in Amur Region; All 49 On Board Feared Dead

Hours after Russian air traffic control reportedly lost contact with an Antonov An-24 passenger aircraft, fresh reports confirm that the plane has crashed in the Amur region.

The aircraft, operated by Siberian airline Angara, was carrying 43 passengers — including five children — and six crew members, according to regional governor Vasily Orlov.

The plane was en route to Tynda in the Amur region, which borders China. Authorities confirmed that contact was lost shortly before it was scheduled to land. Search and rescue operations were launched immediately after the disappearance was reported.

Local sources indicate that the wreckage was discovered approximately 15 kilometers from Tynda Airport. Tragically, all people on board the ill-fated flight are feared dead.

Preliminary reports suggest that challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions may have contributed to the crash, though a full-scale investigation has been initiated to determine the exact cause.

The global aviation sector remains under scrutiny following a series of recent air disasters. On June 12, a catastrophic crash involving an Air India flight in Ahmedabad claimed the lives of all 241 passengers and 19 people on the ground.

More recently, on June 20, 32 people were killed when a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 BGI training aircraft crashed into the Milestone School and College campus in Dhaka’s Uttara area.