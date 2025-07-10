Russia-Ukraine War: Trump 'Looking At' 500% Tariffs on India, China Over Russian Oil Imports

Former US President Donald Trump has once again stirred global debate with his tough rhetoric on tariffs. In a recent development, Trump hinted at imposing tariffs as high as 500% on countries like India and China for purchasing Russian energy.

The proposed tariffs are part of a new legislative push titled the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025. The bill, introduced in April by Trump’s close ally, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, aims to enforce sweeping sanctions on nations that import Russian crude oil, natural gas, uranium, and other petroleum products. It also seeks to penalize Russian state entities, companies, and officials involved in the energy trade.

Trump’s response to the legislation comes as Russia reportedly launched one of its largest drone attacks on Ukraine to date, even as he continues to advocate for renewed peace negotiations.

India in the Crosshairs

When asked whether he was seriously considering such steep tariffs, Trump responded during a Cabinet meeting: “I’m looking. It’s totally my option. They pass it totally at my option, and to terminate totally at my option. And I’m looking at it very strongly.”

If these sanctions are implemented, India could be significantly affected, having ramped up imports of discounted Russian oil following Western sanctions on Moscow in 2022.

According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, India was the second-largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels in May, importing around €4.2 billion worth, 72% of which was crude oil.

India’s Diplomatic Response

Responding to the proposed legislation, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, during a recent visit to Washington, acknowledged the potential implications of the bill. He emphasized that India is closely tracking the developments and is in active dialogue with key US lawmakers.

“Any development happening in the US Congress is of interest to us — if it impacts or could impact our interests,” Jaishankar said, adding that India has communicated its concerns directly to Senator Graham.

“The embassy and the ambassador have been in touch. I believe our energy security concerns have been clearly conveyed. We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it,” he added.

Wider Trade Context

This latest friction comes amid ongoing efforts between India and the United States to formulate a comprehensive trade deal — a discussion that began when Trump threatened tariffs on several countries to address the US trade deficit.

If these tariffs move forward, they could not only strain India-US trade ties but also add more complexity to global energy alliances at a time of heightened geopolitical volatility.