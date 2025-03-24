Ramadan 2025: March 31 or April 1? Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia, USA, UK, UAE and more!

With the approaching end of holy month Ramadan, millions of Muslims worldwide are waiting with anticipation for the arrival of Eid-ul-Fitr, a festive occasion that ends the period of fasting and the commencement of a new month, Shawwal. This year, Eid-ul-Fitr would either fall on March 30 or March 31, 2025, based on the sighting of the crescent moon.

The Significance of Moon Sighting

The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, and hence moon sighting becomes a very important element in establishing the date of each new month. Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait, as well as Western countries such as the United States, the UK, France, and Germany, will be preparing for the conventional moon-sighting celebration on the night of the 29th day of Ramadan.

Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations Around the World

In Saudi Arabia, the Moon Sighting Committees and the Supreme Court will search for the crescent moon of Shawwal after performing the maghrib prayers. When the crescent moon is visible on the 29th night of Ramadan, Eid will be on March 30. If the moon is not visible, Ramadan will have 30 days, and Eid will be observed on March 31.

Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays

Here is the list of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays declared by different countries:

Saudi Arabia: 4-day holiday from March 30 to April 2

UAE: 3-day holiday from Shawwal 1 to 3

Qatar: 3-day holiday

Kuwait: 3-day holiday if Eid on March 30, 9-day holiday if Eid on March 31

Bahrain: 3-day holiday

Oman: 3-day holiday

United States: depends on state and employer

United Kingdom: depends on employer

India: depends on state and employer

The Significance of Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr is a time of great spiritual meaning, the end of a period of fasting, prayer, and self-restraint. Family comes together to feast in grandeur, wear their best attire, and attend mosques for Eid prayers. One important practice of Eid is the distribution of Zakat al-Fitr, a donation whereby the poor can join in the celebrations too.

Celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with Family and Friends

Houses are filled with warmth and hospitality as families and friends give and receive Eidi (gifts and cash), indulge in traditional foods, and look back on the values of Ramadan. From the fragrance of sheer khurma in South Asia to the crispy maamoul pastries in the Middle East, food is at the heart of celebrations, bringing happiness and a sense of togetherness.

A Time for Unity and Gratitude

As Muslims throughout the world look forward to celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr, they are also reminded of the virtues of unity, thankfulness, and generosity that define this festive celebration. Whether you are celebrating in the Middle East, the United States, or somewhere in between, Eid-ul-Fitr is a time to gather with family and friends, look back on the blessing of Ramadan, and look forward to a bright and prosperous future.

