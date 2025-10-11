Racist Attack on Indian Woman Swati Verma in Ireland Sparks Outrage as Video Goes Viral

A disturbing incident of racial abuse against an Indian woman in Dublin has gone viral, drawing widespread condemnation. The incident highlights the growing “Go Back to India” hate remarks and racial discrimination faced by Indian migrants across the world.

The victim, Swati Verma, shared a video of the attack on social media, describing it as a deeply upsetting and personal experience. Swati said the incident occurred on the night of October 8, when she was walking home from the gym.

According to her post, a woman wearing a Dublin City University (DCU) badge confronted her near her home and began yelling racist remarks. “Why did you come to Ireland? What are you doing here? Go back to India!” the woman shouted, also questioning whether Swati had a work visa or owned a home in Ireland.

Swati responded firmly, saying she pays taxes and contributes to the local economy, but the woman continued to abuse her. Shocked and frightened, Swati said she was still trying to make sense of the incident.

In her post, Swati said racism and hate are still alive in today’s society. She shared the video hoping no one else has to face such discrimination. “Maybe that woman is mentally unwell. Please, someone help her,” Swati added.

The video quickly went viral, with many social media users applauding Swati’s courage and urging authorities to take action.