Prince George Birthday: How Old is He? New Portrait Receives Love from Fans

To commemorate Prince George's 12th birthday, Kate Middleton and Prince William unveiled a brand-new portrait of their oldest son. George's birth marked the beginning of the royal tradition of sharing photos on their children's birthdays.

The photo, taken in Norfolk earlier this year by photographer Josh Shinner, shows George leaning his arms against a fence and smiling at the camera. Looking quite similar to his father in the photo, the preteen is dressed in country attire, including a brown fleece gilet over a white and blue checked shirt.

One Royal fan said, "Happy 12th Birthday to Prince George!" in response to the gorgeous image of George. It seems like he was a toddler yesterday. Another said, "Sweetheart Prince, happy birthday."

"Best wishes on Prince George's birthday. He has developed into a gorgeous, composed, and quietly confident young man. What a sweet picture of our little Prince, with his endearing grin. A third individual wished him all the best for the upcoming year.

Since it's the final year before George enters adolescence, this birthday is significant.Like in the past, Prince George, the heir apparent to the throne after his father, Prince William, is celebrating his birthday in private with his family. His most recent sighting was at Wimbledon, when he was seated in the top row of the Royal Box at Centre Court to witness the men's singles final match with his family. In a suit and tie, he looked sharp.

A quality that the young king received from his parents is his love of athletics. He regularly cheers for Aston Villa and is often spotted alongside Prince William in the stands during soccer games. The Prince simply replied, "I'm alright," when doubles champion Julian Cash asked George about his personal tennis skills during their meeting at Wimbledon.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend Windsor's Lambrook School, where Prince George will finish his last year of schooling. However, everything will change for him when he reaches 13 next year. According to reports, like his father, he will attend Eton College, an all-boys institution.

