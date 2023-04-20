Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers meeting to be held in Goa on May 4 and 5, announced Pak's Foreign Office (FO) weekly media briefing here.

Addressing the media persons, the FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has accepted the invitation from his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and would attend the SCO meet being held in India’s coastal state next month.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be leading the Pakistan delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) being held on May 4-5, 2023, in Goa, India

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be leading the Pakistan delegation to the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) being held on May 4-5, 2023, in Goa, India,” said Mumtaz.

FM @BBhuttoZardari will lead 🇵🇰delegation to SCO-CFM meeting being held on 4-5 May 2023 in Goa,India. FM’s participation in Meeting reflects 🇵🇰’s continued commitment to SCO Charter & processes & the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 20, 2023

The official statement has put an end to weeks-long speculation over Pakistan’s FM participation in the conference. No key Pakistani leader has travelled to New Delhi since former Pak Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s visit to the national capital in 2014.

Also Read: After five years, Haryana says no violation in Robert Vadra-DLF land deal

