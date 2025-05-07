Operation Sindoor: Pakistan Declares Air Emergency, Islamabad Airport on Red Alert

Soon after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the Pakistani government declared an air emergency.

According to reports, a red alert was issued at Islamabad International Airport, and Pakistan closed its airspace to all commercial air traffic, disrupting flight operations nationwide.

It has been learned that a Qatar Airways flight from Doha, a Saudi Arabian Airlines service, and an aircraft operated by a private airline were among those affected. These flights were diverted to Peshawar and other nearby airports as a precautionary measure.

Airports in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Skardu, and Peshawar were also placed on high alert, reportedly amid fears of possible hostile action by India.

As part of Operation Sindoor, all three wings of the Indian Armed Forces — Army, Navy, and Air Force — conducted precision strikes on nine terrorist locations. These include:

Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur Markaz Taiba, Muridke Sarjal / Tehra Kalan Mehmoona Joya Facility, Sialkot Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala, Bhimber Markaz Abbas, Kotli Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli District Shawai Nallah Camp, Muzaffarabad Markaz Syedna Bilal

The operation was launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. The Resistance Force, a splinter group of Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack.