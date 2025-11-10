Oman National Day 2025: Sultan Haitham Declares November 26–27 as Official Holidays

In celebration of the Sultanate of Oman’s 55th National Day, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik announced Wednesday and Thursday, November 26 and 27, 2025, respectively, as official holidays for all employees in both the public and private sectors. The decision indicates the Sultan’s adherence to national traditions and their coordination with the march of development and progress witnessed in Oman in all fields under its modern vision.

Two-Day National Holiday for All Sectors

In line with the Royal orders by Sultan Haitham, the holiday will cover workers in the State Administrative Apparatus, public institutions, and private enterprises to guarantee employees of all entities in Oman the same two days of national break.

Employers are, however, allowed to ask staff to work on these days should operational needs so call for it; in this case, employees should be given due compensation as per the labor laws in Oman. The official declaration was validated by the Oman News Agency, ONA, and stated that the declaration forms part of wider 55th National Day celebrations across the Sultanate.

Modernizing Oman’s National Day Observance

Traditionally, Oman celebrates its National Day on November 18, the date that symbolizes independence and unity. As part of modernization, Sultan Haitham issued Royal Decree No. 15/2025 on January 21, 2025, amending the earlier Royal Decree No. 88/2022.

The new decree introduced key adjustments:

Article I: Define the national day holidays officially on November 20 and 21 instead of November 18.

Article II: Ordered that the Decree be published in the Official Gazette No. 1581, dated 26 January 2025, and enforced forthwith.

This revision was made to provide a continuous two-day public holiday for creating a more practical and balanced observance while maintaining the symbolic essence of Oman's independence.

Extended Break in 2025

For 2025, the government has gone further to declare an additional break for two days, November 26 and 27, in order to make sure that citizens and residents celebrate this for a longer time. The weekend will immediately follow on November 28–29, giving the nation a long, continuous holiday before work starts again on Sunday, November 30. This extension allows for wider participation in National Day festivities, travel, and community engagement, reflecting Oman's evolving approach to national observances under Sultan Haitham's leadership.

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