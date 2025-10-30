October 31 Halloween a Federal Holiday in US? Check What's Open and What's Closed!

Despite the massive popularity of Halloween, happening every year on October 31, it is not recognised as a federal holiday in the United States. This means government offices, banks, schools and postal services continue to operate on their regular schedules and workers do not automatically get the day off.

On Halloween, people across the country dress up in costumes, attend parties, carve pumpkins and go trick-or-treating, but that cultural significance does not translate into legal holiday status. Essentially it remains a normal working day for most employees whether in the public or private sector.

For those wondering whether their local bank, post office or school will be closed on Halloween the answer is generally no. These institutions are expected to remain open unless they choose to observe an internal holiday or closing for other reasons. Individuals are advised to check with their local branches or organisations just in case special arrangements have been made.

In a few states there may be state-level observances linked with Halloween or adjacent celebrations but at the federal level Halloween lacks recognition. The official lists of U.S. federal holidays do not include October 31 and as a result no national day of rest is mandated for this date.

For consumers and businesses the key takeaway: even though Halloween feels like a holiday in cultural terms many services function as a normal weekday. People planning trick-or-treating or costume events may still find banks and offices open, and those wanting to avoid crowds should consider this in their plans.

With hundreds of millions of Americans participating in Halloween activities each year its absence from the official holiday calendar is interesting but does not seem to dampen the spirit of the celebration. Whether you’re heading to a costume party or simply shopping for candy remember that while it may feel like a day off the working world largely keeps going.