Nepal Increases Everest Climbing Fees:What Climbers Need to Know

Nepal has announced a 35% increase in the fees for climbing Mount Everest, marking the first hike in nearly ten years. Starting in September, the climbing permit fee will rise from $11,000 to $15,000 for the main climbing season in April and May. Fees for other months have also increased: $7,500 for September to November and $3,750 for December to February.

Mountaineering is a major contributor to Nepal’s economy, with over 300 permits issued each year for Everest climbs. Expedition organisers, like Furtenbach Adventures, support the fee increase, believing it will help improve safety and environmental efforts on the mountain.

Despite the fee hike, Nepal has faced criticism for overcrowding on Everest and insufficient safety measures. However, the government points to ongoing cleaning initiatives and safety protocols. Climbers have also reported worsening conditions on the mountain, such as melting snow and more rocky terrain, which experts believe are linked to global warming and climate change.