Nauryz Holiday in Astana: 10-Day Festival with 200+ Events

The capital city of Kazakhstan, Astana, will host a colourful 10-day Nauryz holiday celebration, with more than 200 events planned to be held. The celebrations, which began on March 19, will include a wide variety of concerts, exhibitions, performances, and other activities.

Renewal Day celebrated on March 19, was the start of the festivities, with a city-wide clean-up campaign as part of the Taza Kazakhstan environmental campaign. The day also featured a crafting competition and a food festival featuring forgotten national dishes.

On National Sports Day, March 20, the Nurly Zhurek Social Services Center organized a national sports contest and active longevity centre tournament for pensioners. The Qazaqstan track and field sports complex hosted the relay race with families, while equestrian performances were presented at the Argymak sports complex.

The March 21 Unity and Solidarity Day included a concert of a local orchestra at the national military-patriotic centre. A puppet theatre staged the "Nauryz-Duman" show on March 21 and 22, and a 'Walking Football tournament' was conducted throughout the city. The Nauryz Syilygy national awards ceremony was also conducted on March 22.

March 23, which is Cleansing Day, was dedicated to green causes, such as a citywide eco-campaign to clear the area around buildings of snow. Earth Hour was observed between 8:30 PM and 9:30 PM (local time), indicating the city's dedication to the conservation of the environment.

The Nauryz celebration is an important holiday in Kazakhstan, symbolizing the start of spring and new life. The holiday in Astana is a reflection of the city's diverse cultural ambience and its dedication to maintaining traditional culture.

