Malaysia National Day 2025: Stock Markets Closed on Monday, September 1

Malaysia's financial markets will be closed on Monday in commemoration of Malaysia's National Day celebrations. The national holiday, which celebrates Malaysia's independence, is celebrated throughout the country with official functions, parades, and cultural activities.

Due to the holiday, all trading operations on the stock exchange and other financial markets will be halted for the day. Regular trading operations will resume on Tuesday, September 2.

National Day, or Hari Merdeka, is historically important for Malaysia as it commemorates the country's independence from British rule in 1957. The day is traditionally marked with patriotic fanfare in the form of parades, flag-hoisting, and community events nationwide.

Investors and market participants are cautioned to adjust their activities accordingly, taking into consideration the closure of the financial markets on Monday.

Also read: September 2025 Calendar: Full List of Festivals, Holidays and More