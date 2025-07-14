London Southend Airport Plane Crash: No Clarity on Deaths Yet

Even as over 12 hours have passed since a small private aircraft crashed at London Southend Airport, there is still no clarity on the number of casualties.

According to the latest reports, all flights to and from the airport have been cancelled as an investigation is underway.

The aircraft, a Beech B200 Super King Air, had reportedly completed several international flights over the weekend. Registered as PH-ZAZ, the plane departed Lelystad in the Netherlands—where it is based—on Saturday. It then travelled to Memmingen in southern Germany, followed by a flight to Athens, Greece.

On Sunday morning, the plane flew from Athens to Pula Airport in Croatia before beginning its final three-hour journey to London Southend, according to reports.

It has been learned that the aircraft was operated by the Dutch company Zeusch Aviation. It was configured as a luxury private charter with eight seats and could accommodate 20 passengers.

Besides being used for private missions, the jet was also commonly used for medical evacuations and transplant services.

On Sunday afternoon, around 3:48 p.m., the private jet crashed and erupted into a massive fireball just seconds after takeoff. The aircraft was reportedly en route to Lelystad, a city in the Netherlands.

