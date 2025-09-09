KP Sharma Oli Resigns: Meet Balen Shah, Nepal's Likely Next PM Loved by GenZ Protestors

Amid soaring anti-government protests in Nepal, one name has emerged as a unifying symbol for Gen Z, Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen. As Kathmandu’s young independent mayor and a former underground rapper, he stands out as a hopeful face in the middle of the chaos.

Born in Kathmandu in 1990, Balen grew up in a Madhesi family with academic roots. His father, an Ayurvedic doctor, moved the family to the capital for work, paving the way for Balen to attend local schools before studying civil engineering in Kathmandu. He later earned a master’s degree in structural engineering from a university in Karnataka, India.

It was his passion for music and social commentary that first brought him into the public eye. As a rapper, Balen made waves in Nepal’s hip-hop scene with raw lyrics that often called out corruption, inequality, and political apathy.

In 2022, he surprised Nepal’s political establishment by winning Kathmandu’s mayoral election as an independent candidate. His campaign focused on practical civic issues such as waste management, safer roads, school oversight, and rooting out corruption. He quickly earned a reputation for clean governance.

This year, as Gen Z protesters took to the streets against a sweeping social media ban, Balen’s voice resonated deeply. Though organizers capped participation at under 28 years, Balen, recognizing he was excluded from the movement by age, publicly offered his support. He urged political opportunists to step aside and insisted the uprising must remain true to its youth-led, leaderless spirit.

Protesters responded in force. Social media was filled with calls of “Balen for PM” and “Balen Dai, take the lead.” Many see him not just as a mayor, but as a potential successor in a political environment that has failed the younger generation.

The movement has placed Nepal at a critical crossroads. With Balen representing transparency, intent, and clean leadership, a nation in upheaval looks toward him not as a political opportunist but as a genuine voice of change. Whether he embraces a broader leadership role or continues as the reformist mayor of Kathmandu, his rise speaks volumes about the shifting tides in Nepal’s future.