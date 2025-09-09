KP Sharma Oli Resigns: Early Life, Family, Marriage, Political Career and More

Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, better known as KP Oli, has long been a defining figure in Nepali politics. Born on 22 February 1952 in Terhathum, eastern Nepal, and raised in Jhapa, his early years were shaped by loss and struggle. His father was Mohan Prasad Oli, and his mother was Madhumaya Oli. The death of his mother when he was just a boy left a deep mark, forcing him to take on responsibilities at a young age.

KP Sharma Oli’s Early Life, Wife Radhika, and Rise in Politics

Oli was educated in Jhapa and later became actively involved in student movements. His marriage to Radhika Shakya, who has stood by him throughout his political journey, brought a stable personal anchor even as his public life became increasingly turbulent. Unlike Oli, Radhika has maintained a low profile, rarely appearing in public life, but those close to the family describe her as a steady source of support. Their marriage provided stability at home even as Oli’s political journey took unpredictable and often confrontational turns.

Oli’s political career began in the late 1960s when he joined the Communist Party of Nepal. He rose through the ranks during a period when party activity was dangerous and often met with imprisonment. He himself spent more than 14 years behind bars for opposing the monarchy, an experience that hardened his resolve and gave him the reputation of a fighter.

He first became Prime Minister in 2015, only months after a devastating earthquake. His government played a role in the promulgation of Nepal’s new constitution, but his tenure was also marred by protests from marginalized groups. His nationalistic stance defined his leadership, particularly during disputes with India, while his efforts to strengthen ties with China drew both praise and criticism.

Oli returned as Prime Minister in 2018 with a stronger mandate after communist parties united under his leadership. However, his second term saw growing corruption allegations, internal party rivalries, and dissatisfaction over governance.

KP Sharma Oli’s Resignation Amid Gen Z Protests

The breaking point came in 2025, when Oli’s government imposed a sweeping ban on social media platforms. Intended to regulate digital freedom, the move instead triggered a massive uprising led by Gen Z. Young Nepalis, already frustrated by unemployment, corruption, and the lack of accountability, took to the streets in protests that quickly turned violent. Oli’s residence in Balkot was torched, symbols of authority were attacked, and the anger of the youth dominated national discourse.

At least 19 lives were lost in the unrest, and the protests spiraled beyond control despite the government deploying the army. With pressure mounting from opposition parties, civil society, and even international observers, Oli resigned, bringing an abrupt end to his tenure.

On a personal level, Oli is often remembered for his sharp wit, fiery speeches, and occasional humor. To his supporters, he is a leader who defended Nepal’s sovereignty and championed national pride. To his critics, he was a leader unable to adapt to the demands of a new, restless generation.

His life story of a boy from Jhapa who rose to the country’s highest office, only to be unseated by a generation demanding change, captures the essence of Nepal’s political journey. With his resignation, KP Sharma Oli leaves behind a complex legacy, marked by both resilience and controversy, which will be debated for years to come.